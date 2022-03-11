FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $800.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.48) and last traded at GBX 842 ($11.03), with a volume of 26168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.88).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.59) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £951.06 million and a PE ratio of 31.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,036.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

