Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 4,350.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MEEC opened at $0.43 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

About Midwest Energy Emissions (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.