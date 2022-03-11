Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 4,350.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MEEC opened at $0.43 on Friday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
