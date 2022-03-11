Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $21.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.18.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $807,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 31,701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.