UBS Group Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $215.00.
FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.67.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.01 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.31.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
