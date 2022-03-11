UBS Group Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $215.00.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.67.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.01 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.