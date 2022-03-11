Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.58.

NYSE UHS opened at $150.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $92,187,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

