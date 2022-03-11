Morgan Stanley Lowers Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $180.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.45.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $101.63 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.12.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.