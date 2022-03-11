Critical Review: Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) versus Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

14.4% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $18.67 million 5.84 -$640,000.00 ($0.14) -10.86 Flagstar Bancorp $1.85 billion 1.24 $533.00 million $9.97 4.38

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Broadway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flagstar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -12.84% -3.40% -0.42% Flagstar Bancorp 28.73% 22.27% 2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Broadway Financial.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.