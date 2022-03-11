Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Financial Survey

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Popular and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 33.76% 15.84% 1.29% Isabella Bank 26.37% 8.85% 0.95%

84.5% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Popular and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00 Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Given Popular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Popular is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Popular and Isabella Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.76 billion 2.37 $934.89 million $11.45 7.16 Isabella Bank $73.93 million 2.54 $19.50 million $2.45 10.16

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Popular pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Popular beats Isabella Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

