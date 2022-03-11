Analyzing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 3 12 0 2.69 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluence Energy presently has a consensus price target of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 221.37%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and CBAK Energy Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million 3.07 -$162.00 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 3.21 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.43

CBAK Energy Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05%

Summary

Fluence Energy beats CBAK Energy Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

