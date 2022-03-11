Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $875.00 Price Target at Argus

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Argus from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $847.94.

EQIX stock opened at $706.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix has a 52 week low of $639.16 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $203,143,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

