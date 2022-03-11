Credit Suisse Group Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $66.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

