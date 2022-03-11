Stephens Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $500.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.00.

NYSE:COO opened at $385.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $401.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.95. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

