Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $472.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $472.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $444.61 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $297.28 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.49 and its 200 day moving average is $379.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

