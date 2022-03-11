On Holding AG’s (NYSE:ONON) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 14th

ON’s (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. ON had issued 31,100,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $746,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.
Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $23.05 on Friday. ON has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31.
ON Company Profile (Get Rating)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
