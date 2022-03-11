On Holding AG’s (NYSE:ONON) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 14th

ON’s (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 14th. ON had issued 31,100,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $746,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $23.05 on Friday. ON has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.