Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE:AXU opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

