Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
NYSE:AXU opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.34.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
