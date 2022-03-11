Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) to Hold

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86. Exscientia has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)

