Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.04

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 11360369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.38.
About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
