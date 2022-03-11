Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.04

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 11360369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

