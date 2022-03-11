Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 121,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Grey by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)

