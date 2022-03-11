Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.04. Endava has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

