Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.83

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.83 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 5911010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $118,105,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

