Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.44

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 2912551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

