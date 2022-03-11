FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.37

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.37 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.55), with a volume of 91,856 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.40. The company has a market cap of £286.97 million and a P/E ratio of 23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

