PulteGroup Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

