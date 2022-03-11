O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the typical volume of 75 call options.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OI opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

