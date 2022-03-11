Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

OXSQ opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

