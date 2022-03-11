Head to Head Contrast: Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) vs. Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group $241.43 million 0.22 -$1.41 million ($0.05) -35.79

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Risk & Volatility

Anghami has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group -0.58% -1.26% -0.42%

Summary

Anghami beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

