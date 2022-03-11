Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

OTCMKTS:DALXF opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

