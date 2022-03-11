Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Augmedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

