Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Augmedix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.
Shares of AUGX opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.
