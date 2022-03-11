Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Shares of ANRGF opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Anaergia has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.