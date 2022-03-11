Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires 526 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 526 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($24.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.80 ($12,957.02).

On Friday, March 4th, Michael Tobin acquired 835 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($23.19) per share, for a total transaction of £14,779.50 ($19,365.17).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 542 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,820 ($23.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,925.05).

On Thursday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,111 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,998.50 ($19,652.12).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 1,865 ($24.44) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,716.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,276.73. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255 ($3.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,260 ($29.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £295.43 million and a PE ratio of -216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

