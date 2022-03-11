Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$32.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$41.89. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

