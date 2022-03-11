Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($28.37) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($28.37).

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.20) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,628.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,810.61. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £24,480 ($32,075.47).

Entain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.