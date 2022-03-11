Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($5.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

GRI stock opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.84. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 100 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £303 ($397.01).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

