Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 765 ($10.02) price objective on the stock.

LAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 900 ($11.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 792.86 ($10.39).

LAND stock opened at GBX 735.40 ($9.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.78). The firm has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 778.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 741.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,476.53). Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($421,891.52).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

