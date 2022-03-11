Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.11) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,217.50 ($15.95) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,348.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,352.24. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($14.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.75). The firm has a market cap of £11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

