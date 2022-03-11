Head-To-Head Survey: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. loanDepot pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

58.0% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for loanDepot and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 4 4 0 2.33 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 145.76%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.86%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.31 $113.52 million $0.88 4.24 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.12 -$9.42 million N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 3.05% 33.19% 4.24% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 29.89% 10.48%

Summary

loanDepot beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

