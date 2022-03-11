CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $130.07

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.07 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 123.65 ($1.62). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 144,593 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £359.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12.

CentralNic Group Company Profile (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

