TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank raised their target price on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

TRP opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

