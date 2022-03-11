Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,662 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,322% compared to the average daily volume of 750 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,748 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,013,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 406,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.66.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

