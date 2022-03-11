NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NextNav in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $78,415,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000.
NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.
