FY2024 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.
Shares of WTRG opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
