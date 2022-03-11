FY2024 EPS Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WTRG. Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.