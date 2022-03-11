Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

