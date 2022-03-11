Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$74.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.70.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$35.83 and a 52-week high of C$79.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares in the company, valued at C$107,004,348.48. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total value of C$741,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,399,478.60. Insiders have sold a total of 223,379 shares of company stock valued at $13,671,499 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.