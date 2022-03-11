Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) received a C$6.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.00. The company has a market cap of C$558.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.01. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

