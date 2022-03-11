TD Securities Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.70.

DOO opened at C$81.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.66.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

