TD Securities Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.70.

DOO opened at C$81.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$97.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.66.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

