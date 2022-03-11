Travel + Leisure Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $45,243,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after buying an additional 1,221,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.