Analysts Set Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 6th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after acquiring an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

