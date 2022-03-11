Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.31.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.92 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$473.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

