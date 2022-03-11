Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Set at C$20.25 by Raymond James

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$20.25 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.41.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$16.34 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.04 and a 1 year high of C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares in the company, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

