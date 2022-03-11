Scotiabank Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$10.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KEL. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.06.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KEL opened at C$5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16.

About Kelt Exploration (Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.